Former campaign worker charged with murder of a former Arkansas senator

POCAHONTAS, Ar. -- A former campaign worker and friend is charged with capital murder in the death of a former Arkansas senator.

Rebecca O'Donnell made her first appearance in court today.

She was arrested on Friday, June 14, in connection to former state Senator Linda Collins-Smith's death.

A judge also charged O'Donnell with abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

Collins' body was found outside her home in Pocahontas, Arkansas on June 4.

Police haven't said how she died.

All documents have been sealed during the investigation.