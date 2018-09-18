News

Former Briarcliff City Employee Arrested for Theft of Funds

BRIARCLIFF, Ark. - A former Briarcliff city employee has been arrested on forgery and theft charges for stealing public funds.

40-year-old Teri Jean Buege, a former employee of the city, was arrested Monday on forgery and theft charges.
    
She had already been terminated from the city of Briarcliff when the sheriff's office got a complaint about her stealing money.
    
She admitted to taking more than $1,300 from the water department account.
    
She was released from custody after posting bond and will appear in court next week.

