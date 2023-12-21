MISSOURI — An indictment has been issued against a man from Billings, accusing him of sexually assaulting a child during his deployment on active duty in Honduras as a member of the U.S. Army Reserves.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, John Michael Bradley, 64, was charged with three separate counts of sex crimes with a minor.

Bradley was charged with one count of illegal sexual activity with a minor under the age of 12, which occurred from 2005 to 2006 at Soto Cano Air Force Base – Joint Task Force Bravo in Honduras.

Bradley was released from active duty in October 2006.

He was also charged with one count of crossing state lines to engage in illegal sexual activity with a child victim and one count of traveling to Honduras and engaging in illegal sexual conduct with a child victim, which occurred from December 2006 to May 2008.