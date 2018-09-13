Former Arkansas State Rep. Micah Neal gets Three Years Probation in Kickback Case
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) - Former State Rep. Micah Neal was sentenced in Federal Court in Fayetteville Thursday afternoon.
Neal received three years probation for his involvement in a kickback scheme with former State Senator, Jon Woods.
Neal is required to wear an ankle monitor and was placed under house arrest for the first year. He was also ordered to complete 300 hours of community service and pay $200,000 in restitution.
Judge Timothy Brooks told Neal he must complete the community service and pay the restitution within the three years of probation.
