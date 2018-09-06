Ford Recalls Millions of Pickups, Saying Part Could Catch Fire Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: MGN Online [ + - ] Video

UNITED STATES - Ford is recalling 2 million F150 pickups because a part of the seatbelt could catch fire.

Ford said it is aware of 17 cases where that happened in the United States and another 6 in Canada, but no one was hurt.

The vehicles included in this recall are model years 2015 to 2018 Ford F150 regular cab and super crew cab vehicles.

Owners can take the vehicles to a dealer for a repair.