Flu Season: Best ways to Prevent the Flu Video

Each year 130,000 Americans are hospitalized with the flu and 20,000 die from it. Others may experience serious complications (pneumonia, worsening asthma)

Symptoms usually occur with a sudden onset - headache, sore throat, fever, achiness. Individuals can be infectious up to 24 hours before symptoms start and for 5-10 days later.

Treatment for the flu is usually symptomatic - fluids, Tylenol/Advil, saline nasal spray, salt water gargles. Antiviral medications aren't necessary for most patients and only shorten the symptoms by about half a day.

Ways to prevent the flu include frequent hand washing, a healthy diet, adequate sleep, avoiding sick individuals.

The best way to protect yourself is to get a flu shot. Even if you get the flu, your symptoms will be milder and you're less likely to die from the flu.



