Florence Wreaks Havoc in North and South Carolina

BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC -- Since making landfall Friday, Florence has drenched the Carolinas with record-setting rainfall. The storm's death toll has climbed to at least 18 after an infant was killed by a falling tree.

Three days after Florence made landfall, the storm is still battering the Carolinas.

"Floodwaters are still raging across parts of our state and the risk to life is rising with angry waters," says Gov. Roy Cooper / D-NC.

The National Weather Service says some rivers in North Carolina won't crest until Tuesday.

"It just came fast you just had to jump in the car and run," Shane Carson evacuated New Bern--along the coast--ahead of Florence. Now 300 miles inland in Black Mountain, floodwaters forced him to leave again.

"Not sure if I'm going back home, if I even have a home anymore. It's gone," Carson says.

Back in new bern, where the water has receded, residents are facing new problems.

"That's the top half of a one-and-a-half-story garage. I don't know where the rest of it is," says New Bern resident Leigh Bell.

Bell also has to figure out what to do with a boat that's ended up in her driveway.

"I don't know where the Miss Scarlet came from. The boat. It must have been anchored somewhere and just washed in during the storm."

Further south here in Wilmington, you can see the damage Florence left behind. Floodwaters are blocking every road in and out of the city are impassible. Officials plan to airlift essentials in for people until floodwaters recede.

"As soon as I hit the water I knew." Doug Nickerson needed help after his car failed to make it through a flooded street. "I feel kind of stupid for not blatantly seeing it."

More than 900 people have been rescued by trucks, boats and helicopters in the past few days.

President Trump is expected to visit the area this week. The storm, now a tropical depression, is still in North Carolina but has also started to spread north into Virginia, West Virginia and Kentucky.