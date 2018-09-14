Florence Batters Carolinas - Millions without Power Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. images: CBS News [ + - ] Video

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- Hurricane Florence has weakened to a Category 1 as it slowly makes its way to the Carolina coast...but life-threatening storm surge has already started and is expected to cause problems for the next few days.

Florence wasted no time attacking the Carolinas. Thursday the outer bands of the slow moving storm quickly brought a surge of water inland.

The rushing water toppled a cameraman in North Topsail Beach, North Carolina, and then made quick work of the garage.

The storm's powerful winds toppled this gas station canopy.

Florence has already knocked out power to thousands throughout the region.

"Our power just went out, instantly. We weren't expecting it," said Michelle Morawski of Wilmington, North Carolina. "It was way early, we were trying to charge our things for the storm to come and it already went out."

Officials say millions of people may be left without electricity and it could be weeks before it's all fully restored. But it's the flooding that is expected to wreak havoc over the next few days.

"Surviving this storm, will be a test of endurance, teamwork, common sense, and patience," said North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper (D).

More than one-and-a-half million people were ordered to evacuate and now many are wondering what will be left when they return.

"We're concerned. We don't know what we're going to go back to, you know what I mean? So we just got to wait and see," said Aldridge Reed of Jacksonville, Florida.

In South Carolina, Eddie Garoppo decided to ride out the storm on his boat. "We're going to stick it out right here. We'll fire it up, we'll stem it, we'll put her in the wind and see the best we can do."

The eye of Florence isn't expected to reach land until later today.

North Carolina is already asking the White House to declare another federal state of emergency in anticipation of a long and difficult clean-up.

(Mola Lenghi, CBS News)

