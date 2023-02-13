SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Orders keep coming in at floral shops across the Ozarks.

Store owners are working hard to prepare for one of the busiest days of the year, Valentine’s Day.

“I have been in a position where I’ve pulled a 36-hour shift before,” said Theresa Carter-Hess, who owns RosAmungThorns Flowers and Gifts in Springfield. “I’m hoping I don’t have to do that, but we’ve got a lot of good help. We got a lot of people that are here just ready to take the call.”

Carter-Hess said she is fortunate to have the extra staff on hand.

“We have some trusty friends that come in and help us with deliveries and that kind of thing,”

She said, especially around this time, supply can run out quickly.

“Suppliers were closed down on Sunday, so we ran out of everything,” said Carter-Hess. “We were excited whenever they opened back up this morning. We’ve kept them very busy. In fact, they’re back there processing now. We just got a bunch of stuff in.”

Despite the stress of getting everything done, she said sales are looking promising this year.

“When we get new customers, this is our chance to show them what we do and who we are,” said Carter-Hess.