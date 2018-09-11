Fleet of World War II Planes Land at the Branson Airport for Tour

BRANSON, Mo- A fleet of historic World War II planes will be coming to the Branson Airport for a patriotic festival this month.

Planes in the fleet include FIFI, the Commemorative Air Force's (CAF) iconic Boeing B‐29 Superfortress; P-51 Mustang, C-45 Expediter, T-6 Texan, Boeing Stearman, a PT-19 and others.

These aircraft are powerful history lessons bringing the sights, sounds, and stories of World War II aviation history to audiences across the United States. Event goers may tour the B‐29, as well as purchase rides in all of the planes.

The planes will be on display at the Branson Airport Jet Center, 130 Wright Brothers Road in Hollister. A portion of the event proceeds will benefit, locally, the Branson Veterans Task Force and the Civil Air Patrol's Cadet programs for area students.

The tour will be in Branson from September 19 through September 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission (donation to CAF 501 c3) for ramp access is $15 Adults, $5 age 11 to 17. Children age 10 and under are free. Price includes a free tour of "FIFI", the B-29 Superfortress when she is not flying. All other airplanes will be on static display for viewing.

Plane ride prices range from $85 to $1995. Reservations may be made at www.AirPowerTour.org as well as at the ride desk during the event. Additional activities include Aerobatic Stunt Plane Acts on Friday at 4:30 pm and all-day Saturday. www.AirPowerTour.org