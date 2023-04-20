SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Five Springfield residents have been indicted for participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and for illegally possessing firearms.

According to a press release from the United States Department of Justice, several people were charged in a 22-count indictment returned under seal by a grand federal jury in Springfield on April 12, 2023:

Dusty B. Lescard, 38.

Anne Louise Currie, 61.

Jeremy Moran Chambers, 44.

Tilton Chase Tate, 39.

Erik C. Foster, 41.

That indictment has been unsealed. Lescard, Currie and Tate remain in federal custody pending their detention hearings.

Allegedly, Lescard, Currie, Chambers, Tate and Foster participated in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine from March 18, 2021, to Oct. 12, 2022.

Additionally, Lescard was charged with multiple counts of possession, distribution and intention of distribution of methamphetamine. He was also charged with one count of possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime and two counts of being a felon in possession of firearms.

Currie was charged with two counts of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Chambers was charged with one count of possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine to distribute, one count of possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime and one count of being a felon in possession of firearms.

Tate was charged with one count of possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and one count of being a felon in possession of firearms.

Foster was charged with two counts of possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

The press release also states the indictment contains a forfeiture allegation, which would require the defendants to forfeit to the government any property obtained from the proceeds of the alleged offenses, including $11,960 that was seized by law enforcement.