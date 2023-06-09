TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. — Five people have been indicted by a federal grand jury for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine in Texas County and illegally possessing firearms from March 9 to July 11, 2022.

According to a press release from the US Department of Justice, Richard D. Sims, 61, Billie J. Sims, 51, both of Texas County, Nathan K. Roth, 39, of Mountain Grove, Cody D. Martin, 29, of Salem and Tameica D. Everett, 46, of Yazoo City, Mississippi, were charged in an eight-count indictment by a federal grand jury in Springfield on May 24, 2023.

The release also states that in addition to the conspiracy, the indictment charges Richard and Billie Sims in two counts of distributing methamphetamine and in one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Richard Sims was also charged with one count of being a felon in possession of four firearms.

Martin was also charged with one count of distributing methamphetamine. Roth and Everett are each also charged with one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.