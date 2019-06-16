Five injured in boat explosion on Lake of the Ozarks

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of the Missouri State Highway Patrol

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. -- Five people were injured in a boat explosion on the Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday, June 15.

The boat, a 1993 Chris Craft Vessel, had just finished fueling up at the Millstone Marina Gas Dock when the driver started it.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, starting the vessel is what created the explosion, due to a lack of ventilation and mechanical failure.

Troopers responded to a boat explosion/flash fire on #LakeOfTheOzarks. 5 people were injured.



We remind boaters to use the exhaust blower for at least 4 minutes after fueling & before starting the engine to remove gas vapors in the bilge.



Prelim Info: https://t.co/HTyDwqACBR pic.twitter.com/ExH9nn3zx0 — MSHP Troop F (@ MSHPTrooperF ) June 15, 2019

All five occupants of the boat were injured, with one passenger being ejected and thrown into the water. Their ages range from 6 years old to 71 years old.

Four of them suffered moderate injuries and were transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital. One suffered serious injuries and was life-flighted to University Hospital.

The 6-year-old was the only one wearing her life jacket.