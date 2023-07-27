SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Many state leaders, including Governor Parson, filled Fire State #13 Thursday afternoon.

“This comes from the folks on the front lines,” State Senator Lincoln Hough (R) said.

Senate Bill 24 expands mental health resources for First Responders.

“It’s very important for me as a governor, as a private citizen of a former emergency personnel, to do everything I can to help overlook the mental health issue that we’ve neglected for a long time in this state,” Governor Parson said.

While many say the bill was overdue, there was excitement among those affected.

“We believe that it is something that was needed years ago,” Demetris Alfred, President of the Missouri State Council of Firefighters said. “What we’re talking about is these guys getting help for mental health illness and returning to work. This is a game-changing move.”

It also covers EMS workers.

“I think the biggest topic is the PTSD portion of the bill,” Director of EMS at CoxHealth Mark Alexander said. “It creates a fund, I believe, $7 million that will allow first responders suffering from PTSD that isn’t covered by insurance.”

While also helping police, it now assists 9-1-1 dispatchers, now classified as First Responders.

“The part that affects 911 operators in the state and [in] that 911 portion of the bill, recognized telecommunications in the state of Missouri as first responders,” J.R. Webb, Assistant Director of Springfield-Greene County 911 said.

The bill, championed by State Senator Hough, garnered immediate support from Governor Parson.

“It’s much more than just the initial response,” Parson said. “It’s how you deal with things months after that, and I think these guys will realize that this was a big step forward.”