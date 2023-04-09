HICKORY COUNTY, Mo. – Two firefighters are in serious condition after their fire truck overturned in Hickory County this afternoon.

The highway patrol crash report says 26-year-old David Bennett was driving with 18-year-old John Sanchez on Route D two miles south of Preston.

Sanchez swerved to avoid an oncoming car. He overcorrected and skid back onto the road. Crossing the centerline and ran off the road. The firetruck overturned ejecting Sanchez.

First responders airlifted both men to Mercy in Springfield.

The crash reports said the fire truck was totaled in the crash.