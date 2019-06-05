First Look Inside Former Central Bible College Campus Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. Tuesday, we're getting a first look inside the former central bible college building.

After years of being vacant, the campus has been sold to a new church.

The Good News Mission church bought this property a couple of months ago.

Good news mission has about 60 churches across the U.S. and about 1,000 churches worldwide.

"This property here in Springfield is perfect for our mission work here in the united states, because the location, Springfield Missouri, is about the middle, of the east coast and the west coast," said Joseph Park, a pastor.

Park said they want to use this facility as their central hub, "where we can cultivate many preachers, and also teachers of the gospel, to come out to this place, as they learn the word of God here, to be able to go all over the world, and all over the united states to preach the gospel."

Park tells KOLR10 the focus of their church, "we want to bring this message of repentance and remission of sins. Many people go to church, but they are stuck in the repentance part, are unable to go onto the remission of sins part."

KOLR10 also spoke to another pastor who explained the different buildings of the campus and what they will be used for.

Pastor Kim said the church is very excited for these renovations to be finished.

"We're very excited to be here, we feel very welcomed so far, we're very excited about the plan that God has in store for us, and also we hope that for many years, CBC has played an important role here in Springfield, and we hope that we can have a bigger role, a bigger impact in the Springfield community," Pastor Park said.

The Good News World mission conferences will take place next Monday to Thursday.

About 800 ministers from all over the world will be attending this event.