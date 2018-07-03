Fire Marshal's Advise Caution on Independence Day Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- Empty cardboard shells cover a lawn and driveway in a neighborhood now missing a few neighbors. They’re still alive, they just won’t be able to live here anymore. According to a release by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, this duplex on the south side of Springfield is now unlivable after a fire on Sunday night.

The fire nearly claimed the life of a woman before she was rescued by responding Greene County deputies.

The cause of the fire was “hot fireworks placed in a garbage can,” according to the Sheriff’s Office release.

It won’t be the last structure fire caused by fireworks this year according to Springfield Fire Marshal Lucas Bollinger.

“This is the time of year we see a lot of fireworks-related fires,” he says. “Each year we get about 18,000 fires related to fireworks. 1500 of those are structure fires."

An easy way to ensure your fireworks are out before you throw them away?

“After they're shot you could probably soak them in water first," he says then you can put them in the trash after they’ve soaked for an hour or until you’re convinced there’s no way they could ignite.

Bollinger also says it’s best to light with caution this year.

“Springfield has a city ordinance that prevents the possession, manufacture, sell, storage or discharging of fireworks,” he says.

Remember only certain items, like poppers, sparklers, and smoke bombs can be shot off in city limits. Finally, remember even the so-called safe fireworks can be dangerous.

“Sparklers, though they are allowed, they account for about a fourth or a little more of visits to the emergency room,” he says. “Depending on what kind, some can burn up to 2000 degrees.”