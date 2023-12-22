BUFFALO, Mo. — An early morning fire at a Buffalo golf course destroyed an entire barn full of golf carts.

According to the owner of the Dream Valley Golf Course, Marcie Knight, the fire started sometime before 4:45 a.m. Multiple fire departments responded to the fire, but Knight said the barn and all of the carts inside were a total loss.

Knight said they weren’t sure how the fire started but with all those carts being gas-powered, the fire spread quickly.

She said the course has been able to get 12 additional carts on short notice and will be open tomorrow.