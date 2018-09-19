Fire Chief Finds Flames Shooting From Hole in the Ground. Meteorite? Space Junk? Other? Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Springfield News-Leader [ + - ] Video

MIDWAY, Ar. - When fire chief Donald Tucker arrived at the scene early Monday morning, it was exactly as a 911 caller had reported.

"When I got there, there were flames 8 or 9 feet high shooting out of a hole about 2 feet in diameter," said Tucker, chief of the Midway, Arkansas, Volunteer Fire Protection District. "It burned that way for 30 to 45 minutes before it went out."

A closer look revealed a scorched rim and a hole about 3-1/2 feet deep that Tucker said made a sharp 45-degree turn at the bottom.

"I took a temperature reading of it and it showed 780 degrees inside the hole," Tucker recalled. "But what caused it? I have no idea. There are no gas lines nearby and there was no smell of natural gas."

The fire crew responded to the report of flames shooting out of the ground around 4:15 a.m. Monday. Tucker said he didn't think the odd occurrence was caused by a meteor.

