SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The uncertainty surrounding the last few years has many people prioritizing health and wealth. Local financial professional Brad Pistole from Trinity Insurance & Financial Services shares why having an estate plan is so important.

What is an estate plan?

Estate planning is the process of appointing who will receive your assets should you die or become incapacitated.

“When working with clients, we emphasize the importance of legacy. … The memories you leave with someone rather than the stuff and money left to future generations,” said Pistole.

Pistole says this is how to get started:

Write at last will and testament .

. Create a living will .

. Name financial power of attorney .

. Create a legacy.

Watch the video above to hear Pistole explain each topic.