SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Great Southern Bank Arena announced they will be hosting WWE this fall.

WWE Supershow will be coming to Springfield on October 15 at the Great Southern Bank Arena.

Tickets will go on sale on July 14 at 10:00 a.m.

Here’s your chance to possibly see superstars like Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, The Usos and more.