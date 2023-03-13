SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Starting today, the City of Springfield will start construction work at the intersection of Campbell Avenue and Republic Road.

The improvements are the last phase of the Republic Road widening project.

The project focuses on expanding the road to five lanes between Fairview Avenue and the intersection.

In addition, improvements will include American with Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalk upgrades, bike lanes and traffic signal upgrades.

Construction will also be extended north on Campbell Avenue to improve stormwater and utility infrastructure.

During overnight hours, people can expect lane closures. Motorists are advised to expect delays and use caution at all times.

Voters approved this project back in 2016 and it cost $5.4 million for the project.

The project is funded through the 1/8-cent sales tax, surface transportation block grant funds and a cost share with the Missouri Department of Transportation.

The city anticipates that the project will be completed by December 2023.