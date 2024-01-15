ROGERSVILLE, Mo. — The freezing temperatures across the Ozarks made things difficult for firefighters at the Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District when they were called out to two separate fires over the weekend.

Chief Richard Stirts with the Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District said cold weather conditions are some of the most difficult to fight fires in.

“The icy cold conditions are probably the top of the line because once you’re wet, you know, it’s hard to move,” said Chief Stirts. “You could get hypothermia even though we get on several layers with that, you’re still wet.”

Chief Stirts said the water they use to fight these fires can start to freeze instantaneously and even freeze in the fire hose.

“It takes time to get people heated up because once you get cold like those guys did yesterday, it’s impossible to get warm back up,” said Chief Stirts. “And so we just have to rotate more people, more equipment and be more cautious of what our environment’s doing.”

Getting to the fire is also more difficult in the cold with snow and ice covering the roads.

The American Red Cross says road conditions impact their response to house fires as well as considering the safety of their volunteers.

“When a home fire happens or any disaster for that matter,” said Stacy Burks executive director of the Southern Missouri American Red Cross. “We take first into account the status of the weather and the road conditions and their ability to get to those who have had this home fire.”

The Red Cross has some tips on keeping your home safe from fires, especially during the winter.

“If you’re using space heaters, make sure the cords are not under carpets or not under rugs,” Burks said. “Make sure you’re keeping anything flammable away from stoves or fireplaces, and especially not using any type of gas or propane type of heating source inside your house.”

To help make sure your home is fire-ready, the American Red Cross offers free smoke detector installations.

“We’re in, in the heart of winter, and just don’t think one week and we’re done,” Chief Stirts said. “Stay fire-prepared and aware of what your heating elements and you know how you’re heating your house and what’s to come. It could get worse; it could get better.”