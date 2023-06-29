SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The city of Springfield is increasing fees for commercial customers to dump at the landfill and the recycling center.

At Noble Hill Sanitary Landfill a five percent increase will see fees go from 33.78 per ton up to 35.78 a ton.

The city’s Yardwaste Recycling Center’s fee is rising as well. Fees vary for the disposal of certain amounts of brush and for the purchase or delivery of mulch and compost products.

More than 13 hundred tons of trash is disposed of at the landfill just off Highway 13. Four years ago, it was expected to last another 100 years. but now…

“We estimate the expectancy of the landfills to be somewhere between 50 and 75 years,” said Eric Roberts the Assistant Director of Environmental Services. He said people can make the landfill’s life longer by using the yard waste facility and the recycling centers.

Roberts said their education and marketing teams play a huge role in diverting material from the landfill. But the easiest way is recycling.

“Paper and in some cases plastics but particularly paper makes up a fairly large portion, ” said Roberts.

There are four recycling centers here in Springfield, which allows you to dispose of your recyclables at no cost.

“If we can get folks to focus on that one item, diverting from the waste stream, it conserves over time, it conserves a significant amount of are landfill resource for the future of our community,” said Roberts.