FedEx rolls out 7-day delivery to satisfy online shoppers

U.S. (CBS) -- FedEx plans to deliver packages seven days a week starting next January. Its announcement Thursday marks the latest escalation in the race for faster deliveries as retailers and logistics companies compete for online dollars.

FedEx already delivers seven days a week during the holiday season. It's now expanding the practice year-round for most of the U.S., it said. "FedEx Ground will deliver to residences every day of the week beginning in January 2020, because shoppers don't run on business days – they run every day," the company said on Twitter.

FedEx is also taking back nearly 2 million daily deliveries to homes that are currently handled by the post office. The company said that shifting these SmartPost packages back to its own network would make drivers more efficient, by giving them more deliveries bunched closer together.

