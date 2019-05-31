Federal lawsuit vs. Highway Patrol detective now includes former supervisor as defendant

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of Springfield News-Leader

ROLLA, Mo. (News-Leader) -- A federal lawsuit against Sgt. Dan Nash, a longtime investigator with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, climbed a step up the chain of command this month when the judge in the case allowed Nash's longtime supervisor to be added as a defendant.

The lawsuit alleges that:

"Recently disclosed internal investigation files, coupled with the previous incidents implicate Nash's supervisor, (George) Knowles, as having failed to supervise Nash and/or conspiring to cover up his misconduct. Had Knowles adequately supervised Nash, it is unlikely Plaintiff (Brad Jennings) would have ever been charged."

Jennings was convicted in 2009 in the death of his wife Lisa. That verdict was based primarily on Nash's testimony.

A Rolla judge determined that Jennings was wrongfully convicted and freed him in February 2018. Jennings had served 8½ years of a 25-year sentence. The attorney general's office that year decided not to re-try Jennings.

