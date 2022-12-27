(The Hill) – Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. recalls four lots of its blood pressure medication, Quinapril Tablets, because of an impurity known as Nitrosamines being found in recent testing of the product, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The FDA stated that no illness related to the medication has yet been reported and that the marketing of the Quinapril Tablets ended in September. Quinapril is an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor used to treat hypertension and lower blood pressure.

The tablets were contaminated by a substance known as Nitrosamines, which the FDA reports is commonly found in food and water. According to the FDA, these impurities are found in meats, dairy products, and vegetables and can increase a person’s risk of developing cancer when faced with prolonged exposure.

The FDA is advising those who are currently on Quinapril tablets to continue taking their medication until they contact a medical professional for personal advice in regards to an alternate medication.

However, retailers are being told to discontinue the sale of Quinapril tablets immediately.

The FDA tells anyone who has questions regarding the Quinapril recall to contact Inmar Rx Solutions, Inc. at (877) 538-8445 Monday – Friday, 09:00 am to 05:00 pm EST.