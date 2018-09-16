FDA Commissioner Calls E-Cigarettes Usage an "Epidemic"

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. The FDA recently announced critical steps to address the epidemic of e-cigarette usage among youth.

KOLR10 spoke with an officer at Truth Initiative, a nation-wide tobacco control organization.

The FDA is warning retailers to stop selling e-cigarette products to minors both in-store and online.

"E-cigarette use just from 2017-2018 increased by 75% that means over 17% of high school students are telling people in a survey that they're using e-cigarettes," said Dave Dobbins, the chief operating officer at Truth Initiative, "that's a dramatic rise. As a matter of fact, commissioner Gottlieb used the word 'epidemic'."

Dobbins is concerned about the amount of nicotine in e-cigarettes.

"And increasingly, e-cigarettes are delivering more and more nicotine faster and faster," Dobbins explained.

He said people who start using e-cigarettes are four times more likely to switch over to smoking cigarettes in the future.

"If you're a kid who never used a cigarette, and you start using e-cigarettes and then progress to smoking, that's something that's really really bad for you," Dobbins said.

He's especially worried about JUULs, a specific brand of e-cigarettes.

"JUUL is sort of a witches brew," Dobbins said, "one, it's one of the most addictive products on the market, it delivers tons of nicotine, and it does it in a way that gets to your brain really fast. A lot of kids don't even know this. We asked, two-thirds of them don't even know there's nicotine in it."

Dobbins is also concerned about JUUL's size and shape.

It's very small and easy to hide, it looks like a big USB drive, and it doesn't produce a lot of vapor when you use it.

"It's the responsibility of government at all levels to protect kids," said Dobbins, "we can't do that by putting a generation of kids at risk of addiction. That's not how we do things in America."

The FDA also issued 12 warning letters to online retailers selling misleading e-liquids that look like kid-friendly food like candy and cookies.