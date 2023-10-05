SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The FBI said in a press release that a wanted federal fugitive was last seen in Springfield.

Melvin Morgan, 30, also known as “Yoshi,” was indicted on federal charges on August 29. He was charged with three counts of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and one count of a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

There will be six billboards in the area seeking information on Morgan.

Morgan is described as 5’6″ and 150 pounds with tattoos covering his neck, chest and arms.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Melvin Morgan should contact the Greater Springfield area crime stoppers at 417-869-TIPS or report a TIP online.