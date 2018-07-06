Fatal Motorcycle Accident Near Highlandville
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. -- A man has died in a collision of his motorcycle and a pickup truck. .
The Missouri Highway Patrol says Justin Disher, 26, of Springfield was riding his 2007 Kawasaki Ninja when he crossed the centerline of Route EE east of Highlandville Thursday afternoon.
Disher struck the Toyota and was pronounced deceased by the Christian County Coroner. .
Troopers say the driver of the pickup was wearing her seat belt and Disher was wearing a helmet.
