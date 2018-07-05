Fatal House Fire in Sunrise Beach Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. courtesy: Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District [ + - ] Video

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. -- One person is dead after a house fire in Sunrise Beach Wednesday.

The Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District posted this photo on its Facebook page this morning, saying it is working with the state Fire Marshal's office to complete the investigation and determine the cause

The district said Wednesday's heat and humidity made for tough working conditions.

The victim's family has been notified, but the victim's name will not be released until tomorrow.