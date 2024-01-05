SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – There has been a deadly single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Kearney and North General Aviation Avenue near the Springfield-Branson National Airport that has resulted in the death of the driver, according to Springfield police.

The vehicle hit a median at a high speed and crashed into a concrete sign. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

SPD is investigating the crash and we are working with them to get more information as the story progresses.

This is an ongoing breaking news story and we will update the article when we receive more information.