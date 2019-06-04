Fatal crash near Joplin leaves one man dead
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo.-- One man dead after a motorcycle crash on Spurgeon rd. just 6 miles south of Joplin.
Robert Reneau, 57, was driving southbound when his 2005 Honda 1300 Motorcycle struck a deer around 2:30 a.m. on June 4, 2019.
The driver was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
This is troop D's 37 fatal for 2019.
