Fatal crash near Joplin leaves one man dead

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo.-- One man dead after a motorcycle crash on Spurgeon rd. just 6 miles south of Joplin.

Robert Reneau, 57, was driving southbound when his 2005 Honda 1300 Motorcycle struck a deer around 2:30 a.m. on June 4, 2019.

The driver was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This is troop D's 37 fatal for 2019.