Fatal Crash in Lebanon takes the life of one woman

Posted: May 25, 2019 09:45 PM CDT

Updated: May 25, 2019 09:45 PM CDT

LEBANON, Mo. -- One woman is dead after a crash off Hwy 32 and Red Oak in Lebanon.

A van carrying four passengers and a driver travelled into the path of another vehicle causing the vehicles to meet head on.

All the passengers in the van have been transported to Hospitals for medical attention, but the second driver refused treatment at the scene.

This is the third fatality for the month for Troop I and the 11th of the year.

