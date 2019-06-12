News

Fatal crash in Greene County takes the life of one man

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 09:20 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 09:21 AM CDT

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. -- One man is dead after a crash off MO 125 just south of Fair Grove on June 11, 2019. Joshua Mitchell, 33, was pronounced deceased at the scene. 

The vehicle was heading northbound when it ran off the right side of the road and overturned several times before coming to rest in a field. The driver was not wearing a safety device. 

This is the 39 fatality for the year for Troop D. 
 

