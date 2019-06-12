Fatal crash in Greene County takes the life of one man

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. -- One man is dead after a crash off MO 125 just south of Fair Grove on June 11, 2019. Joshua Mitchell, 33, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The vehicle was heading northbound when it ran off the right side of the road and overturned several times before coming to rest in a field. The driver was not wearing a safety device.

This is the 39 fatality for the year for Troop D.

