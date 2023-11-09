SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Every weekday at 4 p.m., Meteorologist Natalie Nunn provides an update on stories that are trending on our website and looks at what’s happening around the Ozarks from our Digital News Desk.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is now available for all Missouri kids 5 and under. You can register online here.

Missouri’s firearm season kicks off on Saturday, November 11th. The Missouri Department of Conservation is wanting your help in fighting Chronic Waste Disease.

It finally feels like fall! Temperatures will stay on the chilly side through the weekend. We have a look at your forecast.