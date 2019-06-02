Farmer reacts to excess rain Video

VERONA, Mo. - "You can see the brown areas out here in the field," Les Erwin explained. "That's just all junk grass that has grown up and been brought on by the excess rainfall we've had."

Farmer Les Erwin described the impact rain has on one of four farms he owns.

"It has caused us to delay cutting hay," Erwin said. "It has also created a lot of mud problems, and we have a lot of fences we have to repair."​​​​​​​

The frequent storms have impacted cattle, too. During Wednesday's severe weather, one of Erwin's cows was struck by lightning and died.

"That's the main impact of storms on us," Erwin said. "Death and loss of animals."

Eldon Cole is a field specialist in livestock at the University of Missouri Extension. He knows the measures farmers have to take in less-than-ideal weather situations.

"They should be going to the feed store and buy some supplement to go along with the lower quality hay," Cole said. "There's also the upkeep of the farm. All of this adds up to the great expense and time and trouble."

Despite the damage rainfall has caused Erwin's farms, he's thankful for local weather meteorologists. They allow him to prepare the best he can for what's coming.

"My tractor has the weather channels in it," Erwin said. "I listen constantly to find out what I'm going to be able to do and where I'm going to be able to do it."