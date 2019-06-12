Family Video offering CBD products Video

SPRINGFIELD -- You can now stop for more than just movie and video game rentals at Family Video.

One of the last remaining video rental stores in the country is expanding their services in a time where on-demand and streaming devices are the new norm.

Family Video is now offering CBD products over the counter at their stores across Missouri.

Christi Clark has been with Family Video for about a decade, but this month the company decided to put something new on their shelves. CBD products meant for pain relief and relaxation that are 100% free of THC.

"Convenience is what makes it a little bit easier. People come into pick up their products -- their movies every week. So now they can come in and they can get their movies, but they can also pick up whatever it is they seek for their health issues as well," says Clark.

They offer it in several forms, whether it be in creams, drops, or beverage form. In the era of on-demand and streaming, you may think that video and video game rentals are dying -- but Clark says they aren't even close to rolling the credits.

"We still do a great business with our rentals. We have quite a few people ho follow us on a regular basis when the new movies come out on Tuesdays. This is their place to go. They don't want to go to a box that they have to stand in front of in the heat or the cold, and they don't want to worry about whether it's available in the box," says Clark.

Those who shop at Family Video have mixed feelings. Dylan Durham, 20, is a student at Evangel.

"I dont really like that very much. I feel like that kind of is creating an environment where we can get drugs so accessible to us and just scrape by on that bare minimum and make it legal. So that's actually even making me rethink shopping here because I don't want to support a group that's doing that," says Durham.

Springfield resident Jeffrey Jolliffe, who has rented from Family Video before, doesn't think it will do much to hurt the business.

"CBD, it comes from hemp it's not a marijuana product, so I don't think it's going to be a big deal," says Joliffe. "There's still alot of people who can't do streaming, can't do on demand so they fill a nice niche. Video stores, they seem to be dying by the wayside so anything to keep them around a little bit longer."

The products are available at all three Family Video locations in Springfield, and will soon be available in Republic.