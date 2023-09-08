BRANSON, Mo. — The Branson Police Department posted a success story of a family and cat reuniting earlier this week.

According to the department, a cat was roaming near Target in Branson for a week and was friendly, but wouldn’t allow anyone to catch it due to being scared.

On Wednesday, a person caught the cat and contacted an Animal Control Officer to take custody of it. The cat was scanned and a microchip was found.

The officer was able to contact the family who said their cat went missing three years ago. The family was no longer in town but came to Branson to get the cat.

The police department says this is a great reminder to get your pet microchipped to ensure a better chance at your pet returning.