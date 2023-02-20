Springfield, MO – Family and friends of 19-year-old Riley Fly gathered in Doling Park Monday night.

Fly, from Rogersville, died after a crash in Springfield around 8 a.m. Monday morning at the intersection of West Bypass and Battlefield.

“He was a bright soul,” Fly’s sister Destiny Harvill said. “He was loving, genuine. He loved to joke around with people and bring the spirits higher.”

Police are still investigating the crash but say it happened when the driver of a jeep was turning from the southbound West Bypass turn lane to go towards eastbound Battlefield and Fly was heading northbound on Bypass on his motorcycle.

“This is the tragic situation. I mean, we’re all going through it.” Harvill said. “I’m not the only one. My mom is, my family is, my friends, his friends. It’s very devastating.”

KOLR10 spoke to neighbors of a subdivision just northeast of the crash site.

“I’ve never witnessed this much traffic next to my home before.” Tara Baker said. “A lot of some [crashes] are just fender benders, but there’s a lot of accidents at this intersection.”

Baker says she wishes the city would take steps to ensure roadway safety.

“I think that the blinking light going north, and south is not a great idea.” Baker said. “I think it needs to be just the red or green light and I would love to see more of a presence of the police down here on this corner.”

“The intersection is just, it’s too collided.” Harvill said. “There’s it’s a narrow hill and it’s very hard sometimes to look where you’re merging or where you’re turning. I mean, it’s just a very bad intersection.”

Family of Fly say people should be aware of their surroundings.

“Whether they’re on motorcycles or driving cars, either one, both sides need to pay attention. Look what you’re doing before you do it.” Chanda DesPres said.

“Anyone that you love genuinely and care for, stay in touch with them all the time.” Harvill said. “You go above and beyond, because tomorrow is not promised, and my brother, I will never get back. I have to live with that for the rest of my life.”

Police ask that if anyone has information that would help their investigation, to reach out to authorities.