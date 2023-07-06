SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – 19-year-old Keontae Tureaud was lively, active, and most importantly, helpful.

“He was so adventurous,” Belinda Brite, Tureaud’s mother said. He loved his nieces and nephews.”

“He was a family man, wise beyond his years,” Tureaud’s sister Karie Brite said.

It’s that spirit, which is gone too soon, that keeps family up at night.

“I couldn’t let go. I couldn’t. I still can’t let go,” Belinda said. “I still think he’s coming back and we’re going to see together, and we’re not.”

The two describe Tureaud as a young man who was curious about the world, always wanting to absorb as much information as possible.

He’s known as a major Kansas City Chiefs fan and a hard worker.

Tureaud was shot in the head on July 1, at a home on West Madison Street.

Court documents say the shooting happened while Tureaud and his friend Nikolai Janes were playing with a handgun.

Authorities say Janes pointed the gun to the back of Kenotae’s head and pulled the trigger, thinking the gun was unloaded.

“You don’t point it at somebody’s head. You definitely don’t point it because you don’t want to kill, and you definitely don’t point it at somebody you care about. You just don’t,” Karie said.

Janes has been charged with second-degree assault.

Family members are taking comfort in the fact Keontae was registered as an organ donor.

“You know, most kids don’t think about that,” Belinda said. “He said he did it so that maybe, you know, he could help somebody.”

Greene County Prosecutor Dan Patterson says more charges or different ones for Janes could happen in the future.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family, https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-keontae-tureaud