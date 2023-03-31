SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An unsolved homicide case from last year continues to haunt a Springfield family.

42-year-old Tim Williamson was killed on N. Lone Pine Avenue back in November, but investigators still have not found who is responsible.

Tina Williamson, who is Tim’s mom, said the situation doesn’t add up.

“He’s gone, and he’s never coming back,” said Tina. “We have no answers as to why someone would do this to him.”

Tina said her world changed forever when she got a call last fall from her daughter.

“She said you need to get here now mom because something has happened to Timmy and he’s dead,” she explained.

What started as a well-being check turned into a homicide investigation.

Police tell Ozarksfirst this case is still under investigation.

Tina said this happened around Halloween, so many people should have been out and about.

“Maybe someone saw something, and they didn’t feel like it was anything, but it could be something,” said Tina. “Anything at all. Any information that anyone might think that they might have, that might help the investigation, we would appreciate it very, very much if they would just reach out and come forward.”

Tim leaves behind two children.

“When I see what this is doing to his kids, his sister, his brother, other family members, friends, there is nothing easy about this,” Tina said.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).