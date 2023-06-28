MONETT, Mo. – A family who normally comes together for the Fourth of July is now coming together to grieve the loss of a loved one. Lydia Shorey was one of two people who died when authorities said Rafael Contreras Maldonado led deputies on a chase, ran a red light, and hit a car.

“A 19-year-old drinking wasn’t even supposed to be behind the wheel,” Shorey’s niece Chrissy Maupin said.

One of Maupin’s favorite memories of her aunt is spending the Fourth of July with her.

“She would always come with tons of food and supply the whole neighborhood,” Maupin said. “She meant a lot to her family and community. She was very outgoing. Loved family and barbecues.”

Maupin is not sure where Shorey was headed when Contreras Maldonado hit her. Lawrence County authorities said they chased Maldonado until Highway 37 and US 60 in Monett when he hit a red light and crashed into Shorey and driver Larry Brock.

“To get behind the wheel and drive like that and take a family member away from family leaving us with this tragedy of trying to bury her,” Maupin said.

Maupin said her family has been faced with several tragedies over the last few years.

“My dad just lost a brother and my uncle two months ago to cancer,” Maupin said. “Then he lost his sister, he lost his nephew two years ago, which is [Shorey’s] other son.”

Shorey leaves behind a son, who Maupin said requires constant care due to disabilities.

“You’re talking about someone that will never fully understand why,” Maupin said. “He didn’t ask for his mom to be taken.”

Maupin said her parents are now taking care of Shorey’s son. Now that his mom is gone, he has one wish.

“He said, I just want my mom to be buried beside my brother,” Maupin said. “So that’s what we’re trying to do, was to give him that wish.”

Maupin and her family are raising money for Shorey’s funeral expenses.

Contreras Maldonado is scheduled for a bond appearance hearing on Thursday in Cassville.