Fall Festivals Kickoff in Springfield Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - We're only just beginning to head into autumn, but this weekend was the start of several fall festivals in the Ozarks.

KOLR10 visited two today in Springfield: the Japanese Fall Festival and the Greek Fall Festival.

This is the 11th year of this three-day-long Greek festival.

"Father Andrew holds little talks in the sanctuary and a lot of people are interested, some people have not heard of orthodox and don't know what it is," explained Jeanne Duffey, a volunteer at St. Thomas the Apostle Orthodox Church.

Duffey said the festival is free and features dancing and bouncy castles for the kids, who said they had a lot of fun today.

"After church, we got to go to summer camp church and then we got donuts," said a kid attending the festival.

"The goal of the festival is to expose people to the Orthodox church, it's also to have the community of Springfield and the surrounding areas," said David Duffey, another volunteer at St. Thomas the Apostle Orthodox Church

Duffey said the money from food and merchandise sales goes right back into the church.

And over at the botanical gardens, people celebrated the Japanese fall festival.

"Believe it or not the weather has kept some folks away but not everybody," explained Cindy Jobe, the executive director at the Springfield Sister Cities Association, "we've been very busy the last couple of days, and today they're just coming out like crazy. This event is to celebrate our 32-year relationship with our sister city of Isesaki Japan. And we're just trying to bring folks some cultural opportunities here."

They had performances, demonstrations, and hands-on art projects.