POLK COUNTY, Mo. — A woman was arrested and charged with felonies after being accused of shooting toward a 16-year-old boy and his dog in Polk County on Sunday, Feb. 19.

Cassity Renee Bayer, 40, of Fair Play, is charged with:

First-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk, a felony.

Armed criminal action, a felony.

Unlawful use of a weapon, a felony.

Resisting or interfering with arrest for a felony, a felony.

Attempted animal abuse, a misdemeanor.

According to the police report, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 9:40 a.m. on Feb. 19 from someone about their 16-year-old cousin walking to the county library with his dog when a woman shot toward them. The caller heard the shot and went outside to see his cousin returning home to tell him that the neighbor shot at the dog.

When deputies arrived, they interviewed the child. He told them that as he approached Bayer’s residence, his dog was walking near the fence line. Bayer allegedly yelled at him to get his dog. The child called for the dog and as the dog was walking toward him, the boy heard a gunshot.

Bayer told deputies that she did not know what they were talking about and that there was no incident concerning a dog that day. When deputies attempted to arrest her, she attempted to pull away, saying she needed to lock up the house.

Bayer is scheduled for an initial appearance at 1:30 p.m. today, Feb. 21.