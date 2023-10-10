FAIR GROVE, Mo–Big time high school volleyball match Tuesday night, 26-1-2 Fair Grove against 20-4 Glendale.

And Fair Grove would take the early lead in the first set, Hannah Maxwell’s serve is too strong, the ace puts the Eagles up 3-1.

But Glendale would battle back, Libby Allen at the net for the block and the point, but Falcons were still down by two.

Later, Glendale setting up Kaitlyn Brady for the kill, Falcons were on top 9-8.

But Fair Grove rallied to take the first set 25-18.

And the Eagles won the match 3 sets to one.