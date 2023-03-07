FAIR GROVE, Mo. — The City of Fair Grove will host a public meeting to ask the community about transportation for seniors and disabled people.

The meeting is arranged by the Southwest Missouri Council of Governments, which serves many counties in the area. The meeting is meant to gather community input to find projects and organizations that are eligible for grant funding from the Federal Transit Administration.

Community members are invited to the meeting to talk about the area’s need for better transportation options for seniors and disabled people.

The meeting is scheduled for 9-11 a.m. on March 10 at the Fair Grove City Hall.