GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A man from Fair Grove was killed on Sunday night after a single-car crash west of Fair Grove.

Cary Cave, 58, was traveling westbound on Route CC when his car traveled off the roadway, struck the ground and overturned. Cave was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash report states Cave was not wearing a safety device.

This is the 120th traffic fatality in Troop D in 2023.