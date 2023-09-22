The Fair Grove Heritage Reunion is kicking off for its 46th time on Saturday and Sunday. The event will draw tens of thousands of people to a town of only 1,600 for two-days filled with crafts, food and entertainment.

A parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, starting at Fair Grove High School. Once the parade ends, music and entertainment will begin. There will also be live demonstrations throughout the day.

Wommack Mill is a fully restored grist mill. The Mill will be operating during the Heritage Reunion.

Booths will open at 8 a.m. on both days. The event will run to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 4 p.m. on Sunday.

