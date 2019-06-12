Facebook will pay users for info on their app usage

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

(CBS) -- Facebook is launching an app that will pay users to share information with the social media giant about which apps they're using. The company previously rolled out two similar apps. But both were shut down after drawing criticism for infringing on privacy, and one was cited for violating Apple's App Store terms of agreement.

Facebook said the new app, called Study, is different from the previous two and was built from scratch. And it is only available on the Google Play Store, though Facebook said it might work to expand it to iOS in the future.

The new app will collect information about which apps people are using and for how long, including which app features are used — giving Facebook valuable insight into how people use its competitors' services.

To read the rest of the story, click here.